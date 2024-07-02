Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Taggart Clark to a Two-Year Contract

July 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has re-signed Taggart Clark to a two-year contract. The 6'3, 193 lb. right-handed forward joined the organization last season via trade with the Philadelphia Wings.

The Stouffville, Ont. native spent five seasons with the NCAA DI Robert Morris Colonials before being drafted 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Wings in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. As a rookie last season, Clark posted 23 points in 12 games played between the Philadelphia Wings andNew York Riptide.

"We are very excited to get Taggart signed to a multiyear deal. We traded for Taggart last year and he made an immediate impact in his rookie season," said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He has all the attributes we have been looking for in a right-handed forward: big, athletic, and good lacrosse IQ. Taggart is a foundational piece that we are excited to have part of the organization for a long time."

Engage with the Black Bears on X: @OttBlackBears

Follow the Black Bears on Instagram: @ottawablackbears

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.