Seals Sign Hometown Kid & Denver Pioneer JJ SillStrop

July 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Denver left-handed sharpshooter has had a remarkable five-year career at Denver University. Hailing from Encinitas, CA, and graduating from La Costa Canyon, Sillstrop is set to join former Denver Pioneers Wes Berg, Trevor Baptiste, and Danny Logan on the Seals for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Honors and Awards Include:

Captain (2024)

Tewaaraton Award Watch List (2022, 2023, 2024)

All-BIG EAST First Team (2022)

All-BIG EAST Second Team (2023)

BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week (03/07/22, 03/20/23, 02/05/24)

USA Lacrosse Men's National Player of the Week (02/06/24)

The Lacrosse Network National Player of the Week (02/06/24)

Inside Lacrosse National Player of the Week (02/06/24)

USILA National Team of the Week (02/06/24)

BIG EAST Freshman of the Week (02/10/20)

USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-America Honorable Mention (2023)

Preseason All-BIG EAST Team (2023, 2024)

Career at Denver:

Played in 61 career games, starting 56 at attack. Tallied 116 goals and 43 assists for 159 career points. Scored 18 times on the man-up and netted 11 game-winning goals. Picked up 69 ground balls and forced 17 turnovers in the ride. Achieved a career-high of 36 goals in 2023, and a career-high of 18 assists and 48 points in 2022. Became the 10th fastest to reach 100 career points, achieving the milestone in 40 career games, and the fifth-fastest to reach 100 career goals, doing so in 48 career games.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.