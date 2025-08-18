The Funner Zone by Harrah's Resort SoCal, Brings a Brand-New, Premium Experience to Seals Home Games

As part of an exciting new partnership with Harrah's Resort Southern California, owned by the Rincon Tribe, the National Lacrosse League's San Diego Seals are unveiling an exciting new premium viewing experience at Pechanga Arena, the Harrah's Funner Zone.

With an anticipated capacity of 300, the Harrah's Funner Zone will sit at field level, right up against the glass on the West side of the Arena. Featuring a Live DJ, unique food and drink options and a party atmosphere unmatched in San Diego, tickets in the Harrah's Funner Zone are expected to sell fast.

"Just like the name says, it's going to be a real party zone and we're thrilled to have Harrah's Resort Southern California as the official casino partner of the San Diego Seals," said Seals Vice President Adam Boettger. "Today's fans want more than just a game and they want more than just sitting in a traditional arena seat. They want an experience that they can't get anywhere else and the Harrah's Funner Zone is going to be just that."

The Harrah's Funner Zone is the latest premium gameday experience to be offered by the Seals and it will be both unique and authentic.

"Funner is more than just a place for us, it's a way of life, and we're thrilled to bring that unique spirit and energy to the San Diego Seals," said Jill Barrett, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Resort Southern California. "The Harrah's Funner Zone is the perfect place for fans to enjoy the fast-paced game with a high-energy atmosphere that is authentic to the Harrah's Resort SoCal experience. Whether you're cheering on the Seals or visiting us at the resort, we are excited to share our one-of-a-kind fun with the San Diego community."

Group Tickets (10 or more) in the Harrah's Funner Zone will start at $30, while individual tickets will start at $40. Each ticket in the Harrah's Funner Zone also comes with a $10 food and beverage credit. Tickets will be sold on a per-game basis.







