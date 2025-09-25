Seals Tab NBC San Diego's Derek Togerson as the Team's New PA Announcer at Pechanga Arena

Published on September 25, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Seals fans can get ready for a fresh new voice to Rock the Box at Pechanga Arena, AKA "The Electric Factory," as the Seals have tabbed long-time NBC San Diego sports anchor Derek Togerson as the organization's new and only second-ever PA announcer.

Togerson replaces Steven Woods, who'd been with the team since its inception in 2018, but who also announced in April that he would be laying down his mic at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Togerson was selected among a large contingent of applicants who applied for and auditioned for the job.

"I can't wait to get started," said an excited Togerson. " Lacrosse is all about speed, toughness and heart and the chance to announce games for a team that embodies all three is a dream come true. I know I have big shoes to fill but the Seals are building something special here and I'm going to give our fans and the team every ounce of energy that I've got."

In his day job, Togerson is a multiple Emmy Award-winning sports journalist with 28 years of experience, including the last two decades in San Diego. During his career, he's been lucky enough to cover the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup playoffs, Olympic Games, major golf championships and of course, the National Lacrosse League.

"We had a great response from both fans and local long-time PA announcers and it wasn't an easy choice to find someone to replace Woodsy, who'd built somewhat of a cult following inside the Electric Factory," said Seals Vice President of Game Presentation Mike Grace. "With that being said, Derek brings a level of enthusiasm that everyone in the organization is excited about as well as a passion for box lacrosse and I have no doubt that our fans will love the energy that he'll bring to the Electric Factory.

Professional Box Lacrosse has an excitement level that is unmatched in professional sports. Over the years, The Electric Factory has become one of the toughest arenas to play in for opposing teams in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals went 6-3 at home this past season and they won nine of their last 12 regular-season games at Pechanga Arena. And since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Seals are 21-6 in regular-season games at home.

Togerson will make his Electric Factory debut at the Seals' Home Opener against Rochester on December 14.







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 25, 2025

