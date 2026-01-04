Seals Leave It All on the Field But Fall to Calgary on Saturday Night at Pechanga Arena

Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals hosted the Calgary Roughnecks at Pechanga Arena on Saturday night and the teams traded goals, gloves, fists and just about everything but New Year's greetings and when it was all said and done, it was Calgary that rode a five-goal fourth period and came away with a 15-11 win.

More than 9,000 fans piled into Pechanga Arena on a cool San Diego night and they were treated to a hard fought and entertaining game.

Video highlights from tonight's game can be found in this Dropbox FOLDER (courtesy NLL.com).

Things were chippy right from the get-go on Saturday night and Calgary got the best of it early, jumping out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter. That chippiness carried over into the second quarter and set the stage for a massive fight between the Seals' Eli Gobrecht and Calgary's Justin Inacio with 3:55 remaining in the half and the Seals down 6-2. The fisticuffs lit a fire in the Seals and ignited the Pechanga Arena crowd and the Seals rallied with two late goals to draw within 7-4 to close out the half.

The hostilities settled down in the second half and the Seals found their rhythm offensively. They scored five goals to Calgary's two and tied the game at 9-9 with 3:06 left in the quarter on a Tre Leclaire goal off a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Wes Berg that sent the Electric Factory into a frenzy.

Unfortunately though, the Seals couldn't keep the pendulum swinging in their direction as Calgary scored a goal late in the third and outscored the home side 3-1 over the first 3:33 of the fourth to jump back ahead by three at 13-10. Matt Wright scored with 8:08 left in the contest to get the Seals back within two, but Calgary answered with two late goals and kept the Seals off the scoreboard as they walked away with the 15-11 victory.

With the loss, the Seals fall to 1-2 on the season, but they won't have much time to think about the loss as the team will return to Pechanga Arena this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. to face the 1-2 Toronto Rock.

Notable: A total of 20 penalties were called in the contest with the Seals nabbed for 12 and Calgary eight. There were eight power play goals on the night with five from Calgary and three by the Seals. Berg paced the Seals with three goals and two assists, while Leclare scored three times and had one assist. Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri was forced from the game early in the third quarter due to cramps and was replaced by Cam Dunkerley. Tanner Cook and Brayden Mayea both tallied nine points for Calgary as each scored three goals and had six assists.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2026

Seals Leave It All on the Field But Fall to Calgary on Saturday Night at Pechanga Arena - San Diego Seals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.