Mammoth Bring Back Forward Connor Kelly Via Three-Year Deal

July 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Connor Kelly to a three-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Originally selected by the San Diego Seals in the third round (33rd overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, the American talent was eventually traded to the New York Riptide and later to the Albany FireWolves as he continued to develop his indoor game.

After seeing Kelly post a career-high 67 points (35g, 32a) during the 2022-23 campaign with the FireWolves, the Mammoth acquired the skilled scorer ahead of last fall's 2023 NLL Entry Draft in exchange for the organization's first-round selection (14th overall).

Coming up just short of matching said overall personal scoring totals during his first season with the Mammoth, turning in a quality 64 points (39g, 25a), the 29-year-old finisher still managed to set a new career-high goal-scoring total, with 39 tallies now marking his best NLL effort.

Finishing short of only 2023-24 Team MVP Eli McLaughlin in total team scoring, he produced the second-most conversions on the squad (39 to McLaughlin's 43) while remaining amongst the team's Top 5 assisting threats, ending the season tied with Zed Williams at 25 with the fourth-most.

Setting a new single-game scoring record Feb. 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, besting each of his seven-point efforts from the past, Kelly posted eight points (4g, 4a) against Panther City Lacrosse Club as the flashiest of his nine four-plus-point performances.

Just 12 points away from the 200-point mark, he brings 188 career points (98g, 90a), 204 loose balls, nine caused turnovers and 22 penalty minutes into what will be his second campaign in Colorado and fifth NLL season overall.

Having carved his reputation as a well-rounded offensive threat via the field game, Kelly continues to play summer ball with the Philadelphia Waterdogs of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) where he competes alongside Mammoth teammates Dillon Ward and AJ Mercurio.

The two-time PLL Champion (2019, 2022) and three-time PLL All-Star (2018, 2022, 2023) has successfully logged at least one goal in each of the four games he's appeared in this summer, including a hot, three-goal start back on June 1. Now up to seven points (7g, 0a) in four games this season, he remains tied with Zach Currier as the squad's third-most productive scorer.

With 139 points (74g, 16 2-pt, 33a) in 60 career PLL appearances, the decorated Easton, Connecticut talent has proven he's able to excel at various levels and formats of the game. Which is great news for LOUD HOUSE supporters, who will get to cheer the right-handed scorer on inside Ball Arena for years to come!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft quickly approaching this fall, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

