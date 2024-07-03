Cyclones Enter Affiliation with Toronto Maple Leafs

ECHL

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the National Hockey League's (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs, have announced a new affiliation agreement. The Cyclones spent the previous season as the affiliate for the New York Rangers, while the Maple Leafs were affiliated with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers since 2018.

"We are thrilled to be associated with an organization with such a storied history as the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Cyclones General Manager President Kristin Ropp. "To partner with an organization that places value in the development of players from the ECHL through the AHL and into the NHL is truly exciting."

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 13-time Stanley Cup Champions and have been regarded as one of the premiere NHL franchises since joining the league as an Original Six club in 1917. Toronto has enjoyed eight straight trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and plays out of the NHL's Atlantic Division.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Cincinnati Cyclones," stated Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. "This is a significant investment for our hockey club as we look to provide our players with the best resources available to support their growth and professional development."

Since the 2006-07 season, the Cyclones have seen 28 of its players go on to play in the NHL and plenty more receive call-ups to the American Hockey League (AHL). Cincinnati's new AHL affiliate will be the Toronto Marlies, who have been longtime partners with the Maple Leafs. The two NHL and AHL Toronto based clubs play just over two miles apart downtown with the Leafs skating at Scotiabank Arena and the Marlies playing out of Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"Being a Toronto Native, my foundation for the game of hockey was laid in that city," said Cyclones Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "The sport and Leafs Nation mean so much, to so many. It's not just a part of life, it's the way of life. I'm excited about the affiliation between our proud franchise the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Original Six Toronto Maple Leafs."

The Cincinnati Cyclones are a professional hockey team located in southern Ohio and have been a fixture in the pro sports landscape of Cincinnati, OH since 1990. The Cyclones compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs and the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. Cincinnati is two-time Kelly Cup Champions, having been crowned kings of the ECHL in 2008 and 2010. The Cyclones host their home games at the Heritage Bank Center and compete in the league's Central Division.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information

