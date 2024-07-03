Walleye Re-Sign Craggs for Fourth Straight Season

July 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Sam Craggs will once again suit up for the Walleye, marking his fourth consecutive season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Craggs, hailing from Elmhurst, IL, posted a career year, tallying career-highs in goals (28), assists (28), points (56), and plus-minus (+ 18). Craggs also tied the Walleye single season record with three shorthanded goals in one season. The 28-year-old became the first Walleye ever to have two shorthanded goals in one game. The only other person to achieve multiple shorthanded goals in one game was Nick Parillo during the 2003-04 season for the Toledo Storm.

Craggs has spent his entire pro career with the Walleye, tallying 81 points (39G, 42A) over 141 games. Prior to making his pro debut, he played five collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University, accumulating 64 points (30G, 34A) over 181 games as a Falcon.

