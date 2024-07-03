Calverley & Sorenson Re-Sign with Iowa

Coralville, Iowa - Forwards Will Calverley and Jonny Sorenson have signed ECHL contracts with the Iowa Heartlanders, Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon announced Wednesday. The Heartlanders have signed three forwards to ECHL deals for this season.

Calverley is starting his second full season and Sorenson is a preparing for his first full campaign in professional hockey. Calverley powered eight goals and 21 points in 39 games last season. He came to Iowa in a trade after winning the 2023 Kelly Cup with Florida.

Sorenson generated two goals and six points in 15 games with Iowa after finishing his NCAA career as the captain at Alaska-Fairbanks in 2023-24.

2024-25 roster

Forwards (3): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "We saw good things out of Will and Jonny last season and it made it a no-brainer for us to bring them back. There's an argument that Will was one of our most-important forwards early last season because he's a 200-foot player that gets to the hard areas and can play on special teams. Jonny has a lot of the same qualities and uses his skating to be an effective professional. Building a forward lineup with players like Will and Jonny mean that we're securing players that play the game the right way, care about our community and want us to take the next leap on the ice this season."

Calverley attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and Merrimack over a five-season NCAA career. While at RIT, he was a Hobey Baker Finalist and led the school in goals as a junior and senior. Before his NCAA time, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound, left-handed shot won the 2018 RBC Cup with Chilliwack and was named RBC Cup MVP.

Sorenson concluded his time at Alaska Fairbanks in March, spending two of his five NCAA seasons with the Nanooks. His best offensive seasons came at Alaska-Fairbanks; he combined for 43 points in 77 games (18g) from 2022-24. The St. Louis Park, MN native spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the University of Minnesota.

