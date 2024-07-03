Arena Football League & CBS Sports Network Announce New U.S. Television Agreement

The Arena Football League and CBS Sports Network are excited to announce a new U.S. television agreement which will bring action packed arena football to a nationwide audience. The deal aims to elevate the profile of the Arena Football League and deliver unparalleled access to the thrilling sport while showcasing fast-paced, high-energy football to millions of viewers.

"With the incredible action we all anticipate in this unique playoff format, games are going to be wild! Working with CBS Sports perfectly aligns with the thrilling stories that are about to unfold," said AFL Chairman Chris Chetty

The television agreement kicks off this weekend with live coverage of all 2024 postseason games. First-round matchups include the Nashville Kats traveling to the Orlando Predators on Friday, July 5th at 7 PM (ET) and the Southwest Kansas Storm visiting the Salina Liberty on Saturday, July 6th at 4 PM (ET).

The complete 2024 playoff national television schedule can be found below.

Playoffs - Round 1

Friday, July 5th at 7 PM (ET)

Nashville at Orlando

Saturday, July 6th at 4 PM (ET)

Southwest Kansas at Salina

Semi-Finals

Saturday, July 13 at 2:30 PM (ET)

Albany will host one semi-final matchup

Saturday, July 13th at 10 PM (ET)

Billings will host one semi-final matchup

Arena Bowl XXXIII

Friday, July 19th at 5:30 PM (ET)

Winners of semi-final matchups

"On behalf of the AFL, we are thrilled to announce CBS Sports Network as the exclusive television partner for our 2024 playoffs and ArenaBowl XXXIII" said AFL Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "This agreement provides an opportunity for our fans across the country to watch and enjoy the excitement of the Arena Football League."

This partnership represents a significant opportunity and a glimpse into the future. Fans can anticipate an exciting postseason ahead, filled with thrilling games and exclusive content airing on CBS Sports Network.

