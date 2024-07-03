Atlanta Vibe Tab Kayla Banwarth as Head Coach

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Pro Volleyball Federation's Atlanta Vibe have appointed Kayla Banwarth, former Power Five head volleyball coach and member of the 2016 USA Olympic Team, as their new head coach. Banwarth has already assumed her role with the team.

"Hiring Coach Banwarth was a clear next move for us as we strive to build a world-class sports organization and bring home Atlanta's next pro sports championship," stated team owner Colleen Craig. "Banwarth's experience at the highest level of volleyball, combined with passion for the sport and high volleyball IQ, make her an ideal candidate to lead the Atlanta Vibe into the future. We give her credit for shaping the 2025 roster with returning stars and new talent, as she already has a vision for the team."

Banwarth's illustrious career as an athlete with Team USA garnered eight medals in six years of international competition, including a bronze at the 2016 Olympic games and a gold medal at the 2014 FIVB World Championship, the first gold medal for the U.S. at a major tournament.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to be a part of a first-class organization like the Atlanta Vibe and lead a team of extremely high-caliber athletes," said Banwarth. "I want to thank the Vibe leadership for entrusting me with this team as we work to set the standard for professional volleyball in the United States. To be a head coach of a professional team in a true sports city like Atlanta feels like a dream come true, and coaching in the Pro Volleyball Federation truly couldn't be a better fit for me. I am excited to get started and get to work with the best volleyball players in the world as we compete for a championship."

The Atlanta Vibe are now the sixth team of the Pro Volleyball Federation's teams with a female head coach. The Vibe finished the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season in 2024 as the Regular Season Champions, going 19-5 on their way to the No. 1 overall seed in the league's Championship tournament.

Banwarth replaces Todd Dagenais, who served as the head coach of the Vibe in its inaugural season and guided the team to the year-end postseason tournament, eventually falling to Grand Rapids in a five-set semifinal thriller. Craig expressed gratitude to Dagenais for his role in establishing the franchise and building it into a premier organization.

