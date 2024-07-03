San Diego Mojo Re-Signs Shara Venegas for 2025 PVF Season

July 3, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has re-signed libero Shara Venegas for the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Venegas is San Diego's third signee for the 2025 season, joining middle blocker Ronika Stone and outside hitter Kendra Dahlke.

"I am a firm believer in building a family. San Diego Mojo became my family, and together we achieved great things, coming from the bottom to become one of the best teams in the league," Venegas said. "I am very proud to be part of this great family and to continue building and impacting lives through sport, representing this beautiful city. See you soon, San Diego. Vamos!"

Venegas appeared in and started all 24 regular season matches for San Diego in the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, collecting 345 digs and dishing out 96 assists. She ranked fourth in the league in both digs and digs per set (3.63).

"I am thrilled to announce the return of Shara Venegas to San Diego Mojo. Known for her exceptional defensive skills, dedication, and passion for the game, Shara promises to bring an electrifying energy back to our team once again," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "Having captured the hearts of fans with her remarkable performances, Shara is set to once again grace our roster, ready to inspire both teammates and supporters alike."

Venegas was one of four Mojo players to appear in all 24 regular season matches and one of three to start each match, ranking second on the squad with 95 sets played. She tallied double digits in digs in 23 of 24 matches and had at least 15 digs in 12 matches. Venegas had two matches with 23 digs, the second-most in team history, and two matches with 19 digs, tied for the sixth-best effort for a Mojo player. In San Diego's PVF Championship semifinal match against eventual champion Omaha, Venegas registered 10 digs and four assists.

The Toa Baja, Puerto Rico is a member of the Puerto Rico National Team and was part of the nation's first-ever Olympic team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Venegas recently helped Puerto Rico to a fourth-place result at the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six. She is a five-time Pan American Cup medalist and five-time NORCECA medalist and spent 12 seasons playing in Puerto Rico's Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino, winning seven championships.

Player Details

Name: Shara Venegas

Position: Libero

Height: 5-7

Number: 2

Date of Birth: September 18, 1992

Hometown: Toa Baja, Puerto Rico

Country: Puerto Rico

