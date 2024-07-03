Supernovas Sign Serbian Outside Hitter Jovana Mirosavljević

July 3, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Outside Hitter Jovana Mirosavljević with Allianz MTV Stuttgart

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas are excited to announce the signing of Serbian outside hitter Jovana Mirosavljević (Yo-Vawn-ah Me-Row-Saw-Vleh-vich).

A nine-year professional from Serbia, Mirosavljević will play in the United States for the first-time ever after spending time in Serbia, Romania and Germany. Mirosavljević is coming off a trophy-laden season with Allianz MTV Stuttgart of the German league in which Stuttgart won the German Bundesliga, German Cup and German Supercup.

Mirosavljević played for CSM Târgoviste in Romania in 2022-2023, helping the team finish runner-up in the Romanian Cup and Romanian League while finishing third in the CEV Cup and Romanian Supercup. Prior to her time in Romania, Mirosavljević played six seasons in her home country of Serbia. She flourished in her native land, winning the Best Outside Hitter award in back-to-back seasons as well as a Best Server award for Jedinstvo Stara Pazova. She also spent two seasons playing for OK Železničar.

Mirosavljevič is another impressive name to add to a growing list of standout attackers for the Supernovas as they build up another star-studded roster after winning the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship.

