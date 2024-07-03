Columbus Fury Sign Middle Blocker, Morgan Lewis

July 3, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio -The Columbus Fury continues free agency with the addition of a powerful opposite hitter, Morgan Lewis. Lewis was a third-round pick in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft going 16th overall to the San Diego Mojo. She joined the Mojo after a stellar career at the University of Oregon where she earned a third-team AVCA All-American honor in 2023 as well as an All-Pac-12 nod.

"I'm so excited to be a part of such an elite organization for my second pro season," said Lewis. "Columbus is a wonderful city passionate about having the Fury. I can't wait to get to Columbus and get to work. Go Fury!"

Lewis had a solid rookie season appearing in 21 matches and 54 sets for San Diego while playing alongside an experienced group. Last season, she totaled 127 kills and 22 blocks while adding 84 digs.

"We are really excited with the signing of Morgan to the Fury," said coach Pérez. "I think she brings size, strength and character to our group. From what we saw last year, she has a high ceiling where she can still improve. She is a young talent and hopefully we can help her develop and achieve her dreams."

