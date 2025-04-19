Vibe Take Down No.1 Supernovas for Eleventh Straight Win

April 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (17-8) swept the no. 1 Omaha Supernovas (17-7) Saturday evening at CHI Health Center, marking the team's eleventh win in a row - continuing to break the league win-streak record. The Vibe are now tied with the Supernovas with the most wins in the 2025 season.

Offensively, Atlanta was led by opposite hitter Aiko Jones, who finished with 13 kills on 21 attempts, hitting a resounding .571. Outside hitter Leah Edmond tagged 12 kills in a three-set match, hitting .308. The Vibe hit .345 as a team in the sweep, as five players hit above .300 on the match, totaling only four attack errors.

Atlanta's back-row defense fought throughout the match, totaling 58 digs compared to the Supernovas' 49 digs. Libero Morgan Hentz totaled 15 digs in three sets, posting a 5.00 dig per set average on the match, and continues to lead the league in total digs and digs per set. Middle blockers Khori Louis and McKenna Vicini racked up two blocks each, with Edmond collecting two as well.

Setter Marlie Monserez dished out 46 assists, her career high in a three-set match, outdoing her previous record by 10 assists.

The Vibe will be back home for their next match on Saturday, April 26th, taking on the Grand Rapids Rise for Family and Unity Night. First serve is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the next match and all remaining Vibe matches are available HERE!

Notes

Atlanta Vibe extends their win streak to eleven, continuing to extend the league's win-streak record

Opposite hitter Aiko Jones dominated the front row hitting at a .571 hitting efficiency with 13 kills on 21 attempts

Setter Marlie Monserez broke her career three-set total assist record, collecting 46 assists

