Indy Falls at Grand Rapids in Four Sets; Playoff Bid Remains Two Wins Away

April 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - As the matches grow in significance, the margin for error gets narrower and narrower. The Indy Ignite are seeing that firsthand as they work to secure a spot in the Pro Volleyball Federation postseason.

Indy lost at Grand Rapids today, the fourth straight setback for the Ignite over the past two weeks, including two to the Rise. Still, with a 12-12 record and sitting fourth in the league standings, the Ignite remain in control of their own playoff path. While there are a myriad of scenarios where Indy can clinch a playoff position, the simplest for the Ignite is to win at least two of their four remaining matches.

Indy has time to refocus and regroup following today's defeat at Van Andel Arena by scores of 25-27, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-21. The Ignite's next match comes Friday when they host Orlando, which at 14-10 has already clinched a postseason berth.

Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer had 12 kills and 12 digs today, her ninth double-double of the season. The PVF All-Star realizes the importance of these homestretch matches as the Ignite bid to reach the postseason in their inaugural season. She knows that it will just take minor refinement of their recent play.

"We just have to execute a little better," Tealer said. "This is hard and it's only going to get harder if we're going to do this (qualify for the playoffs), so we've got to figure out how to win and how to play cleaner down the stretch."

If there was a bright spot in today's loss, it was Indy's resilience in the first set. The Ignite led 14-7 before the Rise went on an 11-2 run to temporarily take control. Indy fought off three Grand Rapids set points before a pair of Caitie Baird kills and an Anna DeBeer block completed the 27-25 set win.

Grand Rapids used momentum runs in each of the final three sets - 11-4 in set two, 11-3 in set three and 10-3 in set four - to pull away to the victory. The Ignite did rally to tie the fourth set at 21, but the Rise then reeled off four straight points to end the match. Fittingly, Grand Rapids' last point came on its 21st block of the day, setting a PVF record for a four-setter. The Rise also collected a PVF-record 24 blocks in the five-set triumph over the Ignite a week ago.

"They're just a solid blocking team from the middle out," Ignite head coach George Padjen said. "We were practicing for it on the edges and going high on swings we needed to. Just a little lack of execution today."

In addition to Tealer, Baird (13 kills, 12 digs, three blocks) and setter Sydney Hilley (39 assists, 11 digs, four kills) compiled double-doubles for the Ignite. Middle blocker Lydia Martin added nine kills and a pair of blocks. Playing her first match of the season, middle blocker Nnedi Okammor came off the bench to add a kill and a block in limited court time.

"It was good energy," Padjen said of Okammor. "She just kind of came in, got a block, got a kill. I was happy with her. She tries hard a lot in practice and she's earned at least an opportunity."

Friday's match with Orlando at Fishers Event Center is Blue Out Night, with fans encouraged to wear blue Ignite attire to support their team. The match starts at 7 p.m. ET. Following that on Sunday, Indy hosts San Diego at 3 p.m. for the Indy 500 Match, the day including a fan fest with custom Indy cars on display, an interactive pit stop challenge, pedal car races, Indianapolis Motor Speedway giveaways and more.

Tickets for the remaining three home matches are available on the Ignite website.

