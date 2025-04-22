Atlanta's Monserez Recognized with PVF Weekly Award

April 22, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







For the second week in a row and the third time this season, an Atlanta Vibe player has been honored with Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports. Vibe setter Marlie Monserez gets the nod this week after a record-setting performance in Atlanta's PVF-record 11th consecutive win.

Monserez tallied 46 assists in the Vibe's three-set road sweep of first-place Omaha on Saturday, April 19. The total is a PVF record for a three-set match. She ranks No. 2 in the league in assists per set at 10.61 and No. 3 in overall assists with 849, a total that has her in sixth place on the PVF all-time single-season assists list.

This is her second career PVF weekly honor and her first this season. She joins Morgan Hentz (April 15) and Leah Edmond (February 18) as the other Vibe players honored in 2025. Atlanta joins the Grand Rapids Rise and Indy Ignite as the only PVF teams with three weekly winners this season.

Monserez and her Atlanta teammates will be in action in week 16 on Saturday, April 26 when the Vibe hosts the Grand Rapids Rise in search of their 12th consecutive victory. Fans can watch the match live on FS2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Monserez will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 22, 2025

Atlanta's Monserez Recognized with PVF Weekly Award - Atlanta Vibe

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.