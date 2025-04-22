Ignite Light It up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Ignite are very familiar with the lightning-quick pace of women's professional volleyball. On Monday, three Ignite players experienced a whole new level of speed when they visited Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Outside hitter Caitie Baird and middle blockers Caroline "CC" Crawford and Lydia Martyn received the royal treatment. The trio was treated to a personally guided tour of the recently reopened IMS Museum, followed by a tour of the world-famous racetrack itself that included the chance to stand atop the IMS Victory Podium, partake in the tradition of kissing the famous Yard of Bricks at the track's start/finish line and take a ride at speeds exceeding 100 mph in a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The memorable afternoon concluded when an INDYCAR SERIES car wrapped in Ignite colors and logos- including the face of fan-favorite mascot, Pepper- was unveiled for the first time. The Ignite-branded car will be on display Sunday at Fishers Event Center for an Indy 500-themed match, when the Ignite host San Diego.

An Indianapolis native, Baird attended Indy 500 practice and qualifying as a child. She was proud to share Monday's experience with teammates Crawford and Martyn, each making their first visit to the "Brickyard," as the track is known.

"This is what I've grown up knowing about the Month of May," Baird said, "and to share that with them - a little piece of my home - I'm super lucky to be in this position. It's been incredible to have this experience here with the girls, get a lap around the track and go at that speed. Not even near the speed (INDYCAR SERIES drivers) are going, but just to have that experience is incredible. I'm speechless; I'm in shock."

The players learned much of the track's history and lore, including how the traditions of Indy 500 winners drinking milk and all race winners kissing the bricks began.

"There's so many things that I had no idea that were tradition, like kissing the bricks," said Crawford, a native of Lansing, Kansas. "And we got to experience driving on the track, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was intense! Going around the first curve, I was a little nervous because I don't really like roller coasters, but it was a very cool experience. Very cool."

Martyn, originally from Anderson, South Carolina, agreed with an ear-to-ear grin.

"That was so much fun!" she said. "I think we were going over 100, for sure. At one point I was getting a little nervous heading toward the wall, but I was just imagining all the drivers going twice as fast as we were with other cars around them. It's really fun when you're sitting in that seat."

Speaking of seats, the players also had the chance to climb into the cockpit of the Ignite-themed INDYCAR SERIES car. Baird, Crawford and Martyn are all 6-foot-2 or more, much taller than the typical space for which the car's cockpit is designed, but each slid in comfortably ... if not snugly.

"It was a tight squeeze," Baird admitted. "I don't know how they do it at the speeds they do it because I was squished in there, but it was awesome."

The day's experience provided the Ignite players another example of how sports-centric and bonded the Indianapolis community is, and how their new team has quickly become part of the fabric of that community.

"The whole city is surrounded by sports culture in general," Crawford said. "Women's basketball, men's basketball, baseball, hockey, racing. I feel like this is so cool to experience and be a part of."

As their visit concluded, the trio were already talking about returning to IMS with their teammates in May, with a plan to kiss the bricks in an official victory ceremony after winning the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship.

"Once we win the championship hopefully for PVF," Martyn said, "we'd love to get out here and kiss the bricks and experience what it's like for the state of Indiana."

The Ignite have business to take care of first, as they work to secure a spot in the PVF playoffs. They host Orlando at 7 pm. ET Friday on Blue Out Night before Sunday's Indy 500 Match at Fishers Event Center. A fan fest at 1 p.m. preceding the match includes custom Indy cars on display, an interactive pit stop challenge, pedal car races, Indianapolis Motor Speedway giveaways and more. Tickets for both matches are available on the Ignite website.

