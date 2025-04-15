Vibe Clinch Playoff Spot

April 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (16-8) continue to make history, officially clinching a spot in the league's second-ever postseason tournament after a thrilling victory on Saturday night against the no. 3 Orlando Valkyries:

Atlanta breaks win-streak league record with a tenth win against no. 3 Orlando Valkyries

Libero Morgan Hentz won Player of the Week - the first libero ever to win the POTW award

Saturday's win secured the Vibe's spot in the 2025 PVF playoffs

One of the city's winningest professional sports teams

With the win, the Vibe not only secured their place among the top four teams that will compete for the 2025 championship but also extended their remarkable winning streak to 10 consecutive matches-a new PVF record.

The Vibe will now set their sights on the PVF Playoffs, scheduled to take place from May 9th-11th. The semifinal matches will be held on Friday, May 9th, followed by the PVF Championship Match on Sunday, May 11th. The matches will be hosted at Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Atlanta Vibe is quickly becoming one of the strongest professional sports teams in the city. As they continue to deliver strong results, they are bringing Atlanta sports fans a winning record. They continue to fight to keep their win streak alive, giving the city a winning team to support.

Atlanta and Omaha have officially clinched their spots in the 2025 PVF playoffs, while the remaining two teams vying for a chance to compete in the Match for a Million are still to be determined. With only four more regular season matches left, the Vibe are fighting for seeding in the four-team playoff. The matches will be streamed on CBS Sports Network.

