PVF Selects Atlanta's Morgan Hentz for Weekly Honor

April 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







Atlanta libero Morgan Hentz, the league leader in digs for the hottest team in the PVF, is this week's Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

Hentz totaled 36 digs on the weekend and now leads the league with 4.5 digs per set, as the Vibe extended their win streak to a PVF-record 10 matches with victories over San Diego and Orlando. The Lakeside, Ky., native leads all league players with 433 digs, which has already surpassed the previous PVF record. She is also the PVF career leader with 807 digs in 48 matches.

On Tuesday, April 8, Hentz helped rally the Vibe to a five-set win at San Diego with a 21-dig performance that also included a 71 percent positive pass percentage. On Saturday, she registered 15 digs in a three-set sweep at Orlando to help Atlanta record its record 10th consecutive victory. This is her first career PVF weekly honor and the second for a Vibe player this season (Leah Edmond, February 18).

Hentz and her Atlanta teammates will be in action in week 15 on Saturday, April 19 when the Vibe visit the Omaha Supernovas in a battle between the top two teams in Pro Volleyball Federation. Fans can watch the match live on Roku at 7 p.m. ET.

Hentz will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

