Fury Finish Home Season this Week

Columbus Fury and outside hitter Megan Courtney-Lush (middle) react after a big point

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (7-15) return home to Nationwide Arena to face the San Diego Mojo (8-14) and the Orlando Valkyries (13-10) after sweeping the Vegas Thrill (8-14) (25-20, 25-23, 25-21) on Sunday. The Fury face the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 16th. For their final home game of the season, the Fury will take on the Orlando Valkyries at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 18th. Wednesday night's match will be streamed on YouTube and Friday's match will be streamed on Roku Channel. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Fury return home after winning their last two matches. In both of their wins, the Fury's blocking game has been elite with a franchise record 16 blocks in their four-set victory over the Indy Ignite and another 10 blocks earned in their sweep over the Vegas Thrill. Columbus will be hosting 'Builders Night' on Wednesday and '614 Night' to celebrate the Columbus community on Friday.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Mojo enter the match against the Fury after beating the league leaders, the Omaha Supernovas, 3-1 on Saturday. The Mojo are second in the league in total blocks at 224 blocks and first overall in digs per set, averaging 17.24. The Mojo have two names on the blocking leaderboard: Ronika Stone is fourth in the league with 58 blocks and Reagan Pittman is tied for fifth at 49 blocks. Shara Venegas is third in the league in digs with 318 on the season, averaging 3.88 per set.

The Valkyries were swept by the Atlanta Vibe on Saturday. Orlando leads the league in attacking efficiency (.246), second in aces (104 aces, 1.16 per set), second in kills per set (13.84), second in assists per set (13.03) and third in kill percentage (36.3%). The Valkyries Natalie Foster (42.9%) and Kaz Brown (41.4%) are fourth and fifth respectively on the league leaderboard for kill percentage and are both in the top 10 most efficient hitters in the league. Pornpun Geudpard is second in assists with 890 total, averaging 10.85 per set. Natalie Foster leads the league with 52 aces and Brittany Abercrombie leads the league in kills at 380, averaging 4.22 per set. Abercrombie, Brown and Foster are also among the top 10 point-scorers in the league.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces San Diego for their third matchup of four of the 2025 season on Wednesday. In their previous matchup at San Diego on March 1, the Fury lost in four sets. Columbus seeks their first victory against San Diego this season.

Columbus will face Orlando for the third of four times scheduled this season on Friday. In their previous matchup at Orlando on March 9, the Fury lost in four sets. The Fury look to get their first win against Orlando for the season in their last 2025 home match on Friday.

