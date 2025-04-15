Game Preview: San Diego Mojo and Columbus Fury: April 16, 2025

April 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







The San Diego Mojo and Columbus Fury will meet for the third time this season and second time in Columbus on Wednesday, April 16 at Nationwide Arena with first serve set for 4 p.m. PT. Heading into play, the Mojo have won two of their last three matches and the Fury will be looking for their third consecutive victory. San Diego is 4-7 on the road this season, while Columbus is 5-7 at home.

Series History: The Mojo and Fury meet for the seventh time in series history with San Diego holding a 6-0 series lead, including a 3-0 mark in Columbus.

Old Friends: Current Mojo players Rainelle Jones and Jenaisya Moore competed with the Fury in 2024. Jones appeared in all 24 matches for the Fury, starting 17 matches and playing in 69 sets. She registered 85 kills, 35 blocks, 28 digs and nine service aces. Former Mojo standouts Nootsara Tomkom, the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Setter of the Year, and Morgan Lewis will compete for the Fury with this being the first time Tomkom will face her former team.

Tune-In

The game will stream live on YouTube.

Neil Sika (play-by-play) and Audrey Flaugh (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo dominated the league-leading Omaha Supernovas on Saturday night in a four-set victory Viejas Arena. San Diego had a season-high 17 blocks and held Omaha to a season-low .119 hitting percentage.

Opposite hitter Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani was the game's leading player, tallying a match-high 20 points, on 13 kills, four blocks and three aces, equaling a Mojo single-match record, while also collecting nine digs.

Ronika Stone recorded a season-high 19 points, with 11 kills and eight blocks. Her eight blocks are a season-high for the Mojo and the second-most in franchise history. It brings her season total to 58 blocks, the fourth-most in the Pro Volleyball Federation and three shy of the Mojo's single-season record. Regan Pittman contributed on both ends of the ball with seven kills and four blocks, increasing her league lead in blocks per set to a mark of 0.96 per frame.

Outside hitters Jenaisya Moore and Maya Tabron each had 13 points, and both recorded a double-double. Moore made her impact on 13 kills and 12 digs, while Tabron collected 10 kills and 20 digs. Tabron's 20 digs put her name in the Mojo record books for seventh-most digs in a single match, tying Nootsara Tomkom, who did so in two previous matches.

Sarah Sponcil has continued to shine in her duty as the Mojo's starting setter, posting her fourth-straight double-double with 46 assists and 16 digs, while libero Shara Venegas registered 18 digs.

Newcomer Bedart-Ghani had an immediate impact in two dominating home performances last week, as the opposite hitter helped the Mojo push the Atlanta Vibe to five sets on Tuesday before taking down the league-leading Omaha Supernovas on Saturday night.

Over the two matches, Bedart-Ghani appeared in nine sets and totaled 36 points courtesy of 27 kills, four blocks and five service aces, hitting .243 with a 38.6% kill percentage. She also contributed 17 digs over the two matches. Her per set averages were 4.00 points, 3.00 kills, 0.44 blocks, 0.56 aces and 1.89 digs.

Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the last seven matches, scoring in double-digits in each contest, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the top nine in set averages for points (3.60/8th), kills (2.96/8th), blocks (0.47/9th) and digs (2.98/7th).

Dahlke continues to be one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top 10 in kills (262/6th), kills per set (3.51/8th), points (286/8th) and points per set (3.81/7th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking fourth total blocks (58) and fifth in blocks per set (0.67), while ranking 10th in hitting percentage (.300). Pittman is one of the best middles in the league, topping the PVF with a blocks per set average of 0.96 per frame while her 49 total blocks are fifth.

Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.88 digs per set with 318 total digs, the third-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, leading the PVF with 17.24 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.60 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in 11 of the last 12 games, including 15 in Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta and 17 blocks on Saturday against Omaha.

Columbus Fury Outlook

The Fury picked up their second-straight win on Sunday with a sweep at home of the Vegas Thrill. The team recorded 10 blocks on the night, while setter Nootsara Tomkom controlled the offense, leading her attackers to hit at a .330 efficiency, the second-best in franchise history.

Opposite hitter Izabella Rapacz led the offense, attacking .519 with 15 kills and one error on 27 attempts, while outside hitter Raina Terry recorded 10 kills on 22 attempts with a .364 attacking percentage.

Rapacz is among the top scorers in the PVF this season, ranking fifth in kills per set (3.64) and points per set (4.04).

