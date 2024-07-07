Elks Sign Five, Including DL Shawn Oakman

July 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed Americans Shawn Oakman (DL), Derrick Moncrief (LB), Noah Taylor (DL), along with National Zach Mathis (WR) and Global Les Maruo (LB), the club announced Sunday.

Oakman joins the Green and Gold after being released by the Toronto Argonauts on June 11. The six-foot-nine lineman spent three seasons with the Double Blue (2021-23), where he won the 109th Grey Cup in 2022 and was named a two-time East Division All-Star (2021, 2022) and a CFL All-Star in his rookie season. In 45 career CFL games, the Philadelphia native has recorded 90 defensive tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Moncrief returns for his second stint in Edmonton after spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-23). The veteran linebacker suited up in nine games for the Elks in 2021, recording 24 total tackles and four sacks, while being named Edmonton's Defensive Player of the Year. ¬â¹ A one-time CFL All-Star (2019) and a two-time West Division All-Star (2019, 2022), Moncrief has played 75 regular season games with Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-19, 2022-23) and the Elks (2021). The 31-year-old has amassed 248 defensive tackles, eight sacks, nine interceptions and one forced fumble.

Maruo played the last three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-23) after being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 Global Draft. The native of Yokkaichi, Japan registered 44 total tackles and two sacks in 38 career games for the Blue Bombers. Collegiately, Maruo started his career at Hutchinson Community College from 2014 to 2015 before transferring to the University of Texas at San Antonio (2016-18).

Mathis was selected by the Elks in the Supplemental Draft held on June 29. The Florida native played his college football at North Dakota State University (2018-23), where he won three FCS National Championships. Mathis earned a rookie minicamp invite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May.

Taylor started eight games for the University of North Carolina as graduate student in 2022, totalling 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups before suffering a season-ending right knee injury. Prior to joining UNC, the Maryland native played four seasons at the University of Virginia (2018-21).

Additionally, the Elks have released Americans Reynard Ellis (LB) and Malik Flowers (WR), along with National Josh Hagerty (DB).

The Elks return to action on Sunday, July 14, when they take on the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium at 5:00 p.m. MT.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED

Zach Mathis | NAT | WR | 6'7 | 203 LBS | 2000-02-29 | Tampa Bay, FL | North Dakota State ¬â¹

Shawn Oakman | AMER | DL | 6'9 | 287 LBS | 1992-04-07 | Philadelphia, PA | Baylor

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER

Les Maruo (ma-roo-oh) | GLB | LB | 6'0 | 225 LBS | 1996-02-14 | Yokkaichi, Japan | Texas-San Antonio

Derrick Moncrief | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 220 LBS | 1993-06-25 | Prattville, AL | Oklahoma State

Noah Taylor | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 225 LBS | 1999-11-05 | Silver Spring, MD | UN

RELEASED

Reynard Ellis | AMER | LB | 6'0 | 240 LBS | 1999-07-31 | Birmingham, AL | UAB

Josh Hagerty | NAT | DB | 6'3 | 200 LBS | 1998-07-27 | Regina, SK | Saskatchewan

Malik Flowers | AMER | WR | 6'2 | 202 LBS | 1999-06-23 | Fontana, CA | University of Montana

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2024

Elks Sign Five, Including DL Shawn Oakman - Edmonton Elks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.