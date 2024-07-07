Lions Throw Down the Hammer Against the Ti-Cats

July 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The air show came out firing. The BC Lions aerial attack, that is. Vernon Adams Jr. and the offence struck early and often as Justin McInnis was the top target of the night in a convincing 44-28 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

Adams Jr. wasted little time in getting going as the visitors put together a quick four-play, 77-yard scoring drive to start as William Stanback hauled in his second touchdown pass in as many weeks. McInnis led the way with 144 receiving yards (131 of those in the first half) and two touchdown receptions as the visitors jumped out to 14-0 first quarter lead and took a 31-11 lead into the break before a rather uneventful final 30 minutes with the home side unable to play catch up despite engineering some drives.

"We knew that they needed a win. We wanted to make sure that we punched them in the mouth right from the beginning," said Stanback who added another major on the ground to help salt it away in the late stages.

"This was a statement game for us. And we're going to build from this."

The win improved the Lions' record to 4-1 on the young season while the Tiger-Cats fall to 0-5.

