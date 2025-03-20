111th Grey Cup and 2024 Festival Named Marquee Sport Event of the Year

March 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The 111th Grey Cup and the 2024 Grey Cup Festival have been honoured with Sport Tourism Canada's (STC) PRESTIGE Award for Marquee Event of the Year (budget over $10 million). Last year, the 110th Grey Cup and 2023 Grey Cup Festival also claimed the PRESTIGE Award for Event of the Year.

The PRESTIGE (Program Recognizing Exceptional Sport Tourism Initiatives, Games & Events) Awards, now in its 17th year, have honoured exceptional sport events, people and organizations since 2007.

"This tremendous honour is a testament to the incredible efforts of so many people across the entire Canadian football community," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

"Amar Doman and the BC Lions organization put together an incredible stage to showcase our great game, and volunteers and staff brought that wonderful vision to life.

"But it's the fans who showed up. They gathered, roared, sang, cheered and ziplined through an unforgettable week of celebration. Beyond our game, it was their passion and pride that we were most honoured to put on full display for everyone to see."

"It's an honour to earn the recognition from Sports Tourism Canada as the Canadian Event of the Year," said Lions' President Duane Vienneau.

"From our entire club staff to the CFL office, as well as our partners at the government and corporate level, and of course, the hundreds of tireless volunteers, this award is a tribute to everybody who made the 111th Grey Cup and the Festival a party to remember for fans from coast to coast."

