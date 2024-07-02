Windsor Spitfires Hire Greg Walters as Head Coach

July 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to announce Greg Walters as the new Head Coach of the hockey club. A native of Toronto, Ontario, with 13 years of OHL coaching experience, and 22 years in total, Walters rounds out the Spits' coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Walters has a vast amount of hockey experience including his most recent role as Head Coach of the Owen Sound Attack from 2021-24. Including another stint as Head Coach of the Oshawa Generals from 2018-20, Walters has compiled a career OHL head coaching record of 146-96-0-31. His OHL tenure has also included eight years as an Assistant Coach with the Sarnia Sting from 2002-10, followed by eight years as Head Coach/GM of the Georgetown Raiders before his jump to an OHL head coaching role.

Walters has competed with Hockey Canada on the international stage. He appeared in 2011 with Team Canada East and won a silver medal. He returned to the Canada East coaching staff for a second consecutive year in 2012. Walters was named the Head Coach of Team Canada Red U-17 in 2022-23 and won a silver medal.

Coach Walters spoke on coming to Windsor.

"I feel so honoured and it is a privilege to coach one of the top organizations in junior hockey." Walters said. "I am very excited to meet everyone, connect with the players, staff and community."

General Manager Bill Bowler spoke on the hiring of Greg Walters.

"Greg is a veteran coach who holds his players accountable." GM Bill Bowler said. "I would consider him a players coach who will lead through the relationships he builds with his players."

This hiring completes the coaching staff on the bench for the 2024-2025 season. Casey Torres will remain on the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach, while Kris Newbury will remain on the bench. Behind the scenes, Johnathan Moran will return as Video Coach as well as Kathy McLlwain as Skating Coach and Brian O'Reilly as the team's Culture & High Performance Coach. A goalie coach will be named in the near future.

Training Camp details will be released over the coming weeks. The Spitfires will hit the ice for their first preseason game on September 6th at the WFCU Centre.

