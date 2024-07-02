Rangers Send 11 Players to NHL Development Camps

July 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - A total of 11 Kitchener Rangers have been invited to NHL Development Camps after the conclusion of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa) and Trent Swick (Vegas) who were recently selected in the 2024 NHL Draft this week, will attend their club's camps.

Four other NHL Drafted Rangers that will be at NHL Development Camps are Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa), Hunter Brzustewicz (Calgary), Filip Mešár (Montreal), Carson Rehkopf (Seattle), and Eduard Šalé (Seattle). Matthew Sop, who signed with the Iowa Wild in the offseason, will attend Minnesota's development camp.

Meanwhile, Simon Motew, Jackson Parsons, and Max Dirracolo have earned free-agent invitations to camps after spending this past season in Kitchener.

In total, 11 Kitchener Rangers will attend development camps with eight different NHL teams, with the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadians, and Seattle Kraken leading the way with two players going to their camps.

Below is a complete list of Kitchener Rangers at 2024 NHL Development Camps:

Calgary - Hunter Brzustewicz

Ottawa - Matthew Andonovski and Luke Ellinas: July 1-5

Minnesota - Matthew Sop: July 9-11

Montreal - Filip Mešár and Simon Motew: July 2-5

Los Angeles - Jackson Parsons: July 1-3

Seattle - Carson Rehkopf and Eduard Šalé: July 2-5

Toronto - Max Dirracolo: July 3-7

Vegas - Trent Swick: July 1-6

