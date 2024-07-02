67's Acquire Picks from Kingston for Tuomas Uronen

July 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, alongside a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027 from the Kingston Frontenacs, today, in exchange for import forward, Tuomas Uronen.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS:

To Ottawa:

2025 Fourth Round Pick (Niagara)

2027 Conditional Seventh Round Pick (Sarnia)

To Kingston:

F Tuomas Uronen

Uronen, 19, was selected in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, with the 57th overall pick. He dressed in 11 games with the Barber Poles, scoring two goals and six points, before suffering a season-ending injury in November. The Kerava, Finland native was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth round, 192nd overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

