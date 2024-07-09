Silver Knights Announce Roster Additions

July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 9, that the Silver Knights have signed forwards Riley McKay and Braeden Bowman to AHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

McKay, 25, prepares for his fifth professional season. A native of Swan River, Manitoba, McKay appeared in 46 games last season with the Laval Rocket, registering four goals, 10 points, and 148 penalty minutes, tied for fourth in the AHL in penalty minutes. In 85 career AHL games with Laval and the Rockford IceHogs, McKay has totaled six goals, 18 points, and 300 penalty minutes. In 83 ECHL games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and Indy Fuel, McKay has tallied 22 goals, 37 points, and 263 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot forward played four seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2016-20 with the Spokane Chiefs and Saskatoon Blades, serving as an assistant captain in Saskatoon in 2019-20. McKay registered 38 goals, 87 points, and 517 penalty minutes in 243 WHL games. He led the WHL in penalty minutes in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Bowman, 21, will dress for his first professional season after playing the last three seasons with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. A Kitchener, Ontario native, Bowman served as captain with the Storm last season, notching 37 goals and 71 points in 68 games. In 2022-23, he was assistant captain and tallied 72 points in 54 games.

In 184 career OHL games with Guelph, the 6-foot-2 forward finished his junior career with 97 goals and 180 points. He attended Development Camp with the Golden Knights in July.

