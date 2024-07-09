Iowa Wild Hires Nathan McIver as Assistant Coach

July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed hired Nathan McIver as an assistant coach.

We are excited to add Nathan to our staff, said Brett McLean, Head Coach of the Iowa Wild. His extensive professional playing and coaching experience will help us continue to develop our prospects.

McIver, 39, spent the 2023-24 season as an assistant coach with the Belleville Senators. He served as an assistant coach in the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers from 2021-23 and held the same title in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals from 2016-20.

During his playing career, McIver skated in 36 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks and recorded an assist along with 95 penalty minutes (PIM). The Summerside, Prince Edward Island native totaled 38 points (10-28=38) and 1,386 PIM in 508 career AHL games with the Manitoba Moose, Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Hamilton Bulldogs, and Norfolk Admirals. Prior to his professional career, McIver skated in 192 OHL games with the Toronto St. Michael's Majors, where he accumulated 56 points (13-43=56) and 464 PIM. He was selected by the Canucks in the eighth round (254th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft.

"I am looking forward to working alongside Brett and the rest of the coaching staff, said McIver. There are several up-and-coming players in Iowa who I am excited to work with this season.

