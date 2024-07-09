Forward Jayson Megna Returns to Colorado
July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Jayson Megna to a two-year AHL contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. The former Eagles team captain returns to Colorado after spending the 2023-24 campaign with the Providence Bruins, where he recorded 19 goals and 37 assists in 69 AHL contests.
Megna, 34, has previously skated in 103 games with the Eagles across four seasons, notching 41 goals and 41 assists in that span. He has tallied 307 points (140g/167a) in 484 total AHL games, including stints with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey Bears, while adding 33 points (16g/17a) in 55 career postseason contests.
Megna has posted 33 points (12g/21a) in 204 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins. The 6-foot, 190-pound center played 41 games with the Ducks during the 2022-23 season, collecting two goals and six assists.
Prior to making the jump to the pro game, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native played one season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (2011-12) after two campaigns with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL (2009-11). Megna served as the Roughriders team captain during the 2010-11 season and tallied 58 points (30g/28a) in 60 games enroute to earning USHL First All-Star Team honors.
