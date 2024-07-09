Wells, McGregor, Gavin Ink for 2024-2025

July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells and forwards Ryan McGregor and Will Gavin have been signed to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

Wells went 10-5-3-0 with Tucson last season; posting a .898 save percentage and 3.28 goals-against-average. He finished the 2023-2024 campaign at 17-5-3-0 overall after starting 7-0 with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. He's 26-23-3 for his career in the AHL; including 19-12-4 the last two seasons with Tucson, Rockford and Texas. The Ontario native made his NHL debut during the 2022-2023 season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

McGregor returns for his fifth season in Tucson and earned his first NHL recall last December while logging three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 44 games centering the Roadrunners and as one of the team's top penalty-killers. The Ontario native has 20 goals and 34 assists for 54 points in 156 career games with Tucson; the only team that he has played for professionally.

Will Gavin joined the Roadrunners in March after totaling 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 38 games at the Air Force Academy during his senior season as their second leading scorer. He did not appear in any games for Tucson before returning to Colorado Springs to finish his academic course work. The Connecticut native totaled 95 points in 122 career college games on 49 goals and 46 assists.

