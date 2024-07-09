IceHogs Re-Sign Jackson Cates to AHL Contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has re-signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year AHL contract.

"We are very excited to have Jackson back with us this year," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "From the moment he joined us last year, he proved to the staff to be a reliable player no matter where he played or what situation it may have been. Off the ice he has all the attributes we look for, and he will continue to be a great mentor for the young prospects."

Cates, 26, posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 50 games with Rockford last season and added one goal in four Calder Cup Playoff appearances. The center originally arrived in Rockford after signing a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement on Dec. 11. After a strong three weeks with the Hogs, Cates signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with Rockford on Dec. 29. Prior to his PTO in the Stateline, Cates played 12 games and recorded one goal while on a PTO with the Bridgeport Islanders. His 51 total points last season marked a career high.

The Stillwater, Minnesota native spent the first two seasons of his professional career in the Philadelphia Flyers organization where he played with both the Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. Cates has picked up 59 points (25G, 34A) in 164 career AHL contests and two points (1G, 1A) in 20 NHL appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Cates spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he captured an NCAA National Championship in 2019 alongside his younger brother Noah, who is currently a forward for Philadelphia. The two played together in college and with the Flyers. Their father Jay played three seasons at the University of Minnesota and captained the Gophers during the 1987-88 season.

