Reign Sign Shawn Element and John Parker-Jones to AHL Contracts

July 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced the signing of skaters Shawn Element and John Parker-Jones to AHL contracts for the 2024-25 season Tuesday.

Element, 24, skated in 64 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, recording 18 points (9-9=18) with a career-high 100 penalty minutes. The forward also suited up for five postseason contests during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 5-11, 201-pound attacker is entering his fourth professional campaign in 2024-25. His first three seasons came in the Crunch organization, playing 144 AHL contests with Syracuse and 15 games with the team's ECHL affiliate, the Orlando Solar Bears. Element accumulated 41 points (20-21=41) with 228 PIM for the Crunch and nine points with Orlando (4-5=9).

A native of Victoriaville, Que., Element played his junior hockey in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-21, appearing in 274 regular season games over five seasons with Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Acadie-Bathurst Titan, the Cape Breton Eagles and the Victoriaville Tigres where he totaled 170 points on 89 goals and 81 assists. Element also suited up for 29 postseason games in his junior career and served as captain of Cape Breton when the team captured the QMJHL Championship in 2020-21.

Parker-Jones, 24, has spent his first two professional campaigns with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL. During 2023-24, the 6-7, 230-pound skater appeared in two games for Laval and 55 with Trois-Rivières where he posted 15 points (8-7=15) and 90 penalty minutes. He also played in six contests during the ECHL's 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

As a rookie in 2022-23, Parker-Jones suited up for 20 games with the Rocket, earning three points (2-1=3), and 17 contests with the Lions, where he totaled 11 points (7-4=11). The native of Brantford, Ont. has played both forward and defense during his career, which included 15 games at the University of Windsor in 2021-22.

Parker-Jones played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Peterborough Petes from 2017-20, totaling 26 points (12-14&) in 141 games over three seasons.

