Panthers Agree to Terms on One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Jaycob Megna

July 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers continue to bolster their organizational depth, signing defenseman Jaycob Megna to a one-year, two-way contract.

Megna, 30, spent the majority of last season with the Blackhawks - recording two assists in 44 games - while also logging a pair of contests with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and scoring one goal along the way.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft by Anaheim, Megna has notched 98 points (18g, 80a) in 370 career AHL games for Norfolk, San Diego, Chicago, San Jose and Coachella Valley and led the league in plus-minus in 2016-17. At the NHL level he has 27 points (3g, 24a) in 185 NHL games for Anaheim, San Jose, Seattle and Chicago.

Megna, a Florida native, spent three years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before turning pro, posting 22 points (4g, 18a) in 105 games.

