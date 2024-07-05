Panthers Agree to Terms on One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Jaycob Megna
July 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers continue to bolster their organizational depth, signing defenseman Jaycob Megna to a one-year, two-way contract.
Megna, 30, spent the majority of last season with the Blackhawks - recording two assists in 44 games - while also logging a pair of contests with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and scoring one goal along the way.
Drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft by Anaheim, Megna has notched 98 points (18g, 80a) in 370 career AHL games for Norfolk, San Diego, Chicago, San Jose and Coachella Valley and led the league in plus-minus in 2016-17. At the NHL level he has 27 points (3g, 24a) in 185 NHL games for Anaheim, San Jose, Seattle and Chicago.
Megna, a Florida native, spent three years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before turning pro, posting 22 points (4g, 18a) in 105 games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2024
- Panthers Agree to Terms on One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Jaycob Megna - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Justin Lee - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Ink Forward Brennan Saulnier to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Aidan McDonough Inks One-Year AHL Deal with Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Panthers Agree to Terms on One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Jaycob Megna
- Aidan McDonough Inks One-Year AHL Deal with Charlotte
- Panthers Agree to Terms with MacKenzie Entwistle on Two-Way Deal
- Checkers Add Seven Via AHL Contracts, Including Trevor Carrick
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Rasmus Asplund on One-Year, Two-Way Deal