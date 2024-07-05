Bears Ink Forward Brennan Saulnier to AHL Contract

July 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Brennan Saulnier to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Saulnier, 30, appeared in 36 games last season with the Belleville Senators, striking for seven points (3g, 4a) and adding 94 penalty minutes, good for second on the team. He logged five fighting majors last season and skated in his 100th career AHL game on Jan. 10 versus Manitoba.

The native of Halifax, Nova Scotia had 15 points (6g, 9a) in 30 games with Belleville in 2022-23. He also spent parts of two seasons with Lehigh Valley from 2020-22. In total, Saulnier has played 125 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Belleville, scoring 35 points (16g, 19a), and collecting 302 penalty minutes.

The 6', 170-pound forward played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2014-18 before turning professional.

