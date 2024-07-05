Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Justin Lee

July 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Justin Lee to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Lee played his first season as a pro with the Penguins organization last year, spending time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and its ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. The 24-year-old appeared in the Penguins' first two games of the 2023-24 season, producing no points. He was reassigned to Wheeling, where he gathered 33 points (9G-24A) in 63 games.

During the Nailers' nine games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Lee put up three goals and six assists for nine points and a plus-6 rating. He led the team's defensemen in all four categories.

Prior to turning pro, Lee suited up for four seasons at the University of Denver. Lee and the Pioneers captured the NCAA National Championship in 2022, a season in which Lee produced a career-best 16 points (3G-13A). The following year, the native of Waskada, Manitoba captained Denver and won NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year.

In 133 collegiate games, Lee posted 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.