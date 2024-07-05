Aidan McDonough Inks One-Year AHL Deal with Charlotte

July 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another forward is in the mix for Charlotte, as the Checkers have signed Aidan McDonough to a one-year AHL deal.

McDonough, 24, completed his first full pro season last year, notching 19 points (11g, 8a) in 58 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. A seventh-round pick by Vancouver, the Massachusetts native made his NHL debut at the end of the 2022-23 season, appearing in six games for the Canucks and scoring his first career goal.

Prior to turning pro McDonough spent four seasons at Northeastern, where he posted 124 points (66g, 58a) in 124 games. During his collegiate career he earned spots on the NCAA First All-American Team and the Hockey East First All-Star Team in his junior and senior years and helped lead the Huskies to a Hockey East regular season title in 2021-22.

