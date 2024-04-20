Game Day: CGY at ABB

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

One more time, then it's playoff time.

The Wranglers will close out the 2023-24 regular season with an Abbotsford rematch tonight, with an eye on finishing their 72-game schedule on a winning note.

Calgary fell 4-3 in overtime Friday in the opening half of this weekend's two-game series, after forcing extra time on a late third-period marker from Jakob Pelletier.

Tonight, the Wranglers could well have reinforcements in the lineup, including reigning AHL MVP Dustin Wolf and rookie Matt Coronato, both of whom were among the four players re-assigned by the Flames after the NHL club's season finale Thursday night.

It's all about finishing the season on a high, and trying to build momentum for the playoffs, which the Wranglers know will begin on the road next week.

Calgary will finish in the seventh spot in the Pacific Division standings and will face either Tucson or Ontario in a best-of-three affair in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

But first things first.

Two more points are up for grabs, and that's the sole focus as the regular campaign conducts its final movement.

Tonight's puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

First-round playoff series TBD

Head-2-Head:

Tonight's game marks the 12th and final regular season meeting between the Wranglers and Canucks,

Calgary has won three of the five prior matchups at the Abbotsford Centre this season, the most recent of which was a 2-1 triumph Feb. 17 - in all, the Wranglers have earned eight of a possible 10 points in B.C. in 2023-24.

Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring against the Canucks this season with nine points (4G-5A) in six games, while Dustin Wolf has been the goaltender of record in each of Calgary's five victories against Abbotsford this season.

And overall, the games have been close, too: nine of the 11 meetings so far this season have been decided by two goals or fewer.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Cole Schwindt

Schwindt was all around the puck Friday on a line with Jakob Pelletier and William Stromgren and was perhaps unlucky not to register more than one point in that 4-3 overtime loss.

In last night's contest, he played distributor on some gorgeous feeds to Pelletier, and had a couple of golden opportunities to light the lamp himself from high-danger areas.

A goal tonight would allow him to surpass his 2022-23 total of 14 and Friday night, he set a new single-season best in assists with his 22nd helper of the campaign.

ONE TIMERS:

Forwards Matt Coronato and Adam Klapka, defenceman Ilya Solovyov and goaltender Dustin Wolf were re-assigned to the Wranglers from the Flames Apr. 18.

2023 first-round pick Sam Honzek made his AHL debut Apr. 19 at Abbotsford.

Defenceman Brady Lyle made his return to the Wranglers lineup Apr. 19 after missing the previous two months due to injury.

Defenceman Jordan Oesterle has 10 points (2G-8A) in his last 10 games, a stretch dating back to Mar. 24.

