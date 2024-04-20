Pearson's Hat Trick Leads Monsters to 4-3 Win over Marlies

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 39-24-5-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Justin Pearson recorded the only goal of the first period at 14:59 with helpers from David Jiricek and Josh Dunne putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Pearson scored his second marker of the game at 4:46 of the middle frame assisted by Alex Whelan to double Cleveland's lead to 2-0. Tyler Angle notched a tally at 13:10 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Roman Ahcan sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 3-0. Toronto mounted a comeback in the third period with goals from Kieffer Bellows at 1:08 and Zach Solow at 15:38 making it a one-goal game. Pearson completed his bid for his first professional hat trick after a tally at 16:20 assisted by Jake Christiansen and Mikael Pyyhtia keeping Cleveland ahead 4-2. The Marlies made one last push with a goal from Alex Steeves at 18:01, but the Monsters stood tall securing the 4-3 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 39 shots for the win while Toronto's Matt Murray made 20 saves in defeat.

With the win, the Monsters have secured a top 3 spot in the AHL North Division and a first round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Cleveland's Division Semifinals opponent and playoff schedule has yet to be determined.

The Monsters conclude the regular season with a rematch against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, April 21, at 4:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler' , AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network .

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 - - 4

TOR 0 0 3 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 0/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

TOR 42 0/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 39 3 29-12-4

TOR Murray L 20 4 1-2-0

Cleveland Record: 39-24-5-3 , 2nd North Division

Toronto Record: 34-25-10-2, 5th North Division

