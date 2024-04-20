Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (26-37-4-4; 60 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (23-34-6-7; 59 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit Allstate Arena to face the Chicago Wolves in the final game of the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 35-51-8-3 (18-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-24-5-1 at Chicago)

Last Time: Iowa earned a 4-1 victory over Chicago at Wells Fargo Arena on Mar. 23... The Wild scored three goals in the third period... Caedan Bankier, Michael Milne, and Luke Toporowski each scored for Iowa... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 32-of-33 shots to earn the win... The Wild finished 1-for-1 on the power play

2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)

TEAM NOTES

MULTI-POINT GAMES: Four different players finished with multi-point games in Friday's win over Grand Rapids... David Spacek recorded his first career three-point game (0-3=3)... 20 different Iowa skaters have recorded multiple points in a game this season

SEASON SERIES: Iowa is undefeated against Chicago this season (6-0-1-0)... The Wild had never won more than four games in a season against the Wolves entering 2023-24

POWER PLAY: The Wild improved to 9-3-0-0 when scoring multiple power-play goals in a single game with Friday's win... Iowa has scored two power-play goals in three of the last four contests... The Wild have gone 6-for-20 on the man advantage over the last four games... Iowa's power play is 5-for-25 against Chicago

HOT HANDS

Adam Beckman, Turner Elson, and Michael Milne each recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's win over Grand Rapids

David Spacek became the fourth Iowa skater this season (Daemon Hunt, Mason Shaw, Sammy Walker) to register three assists in a game

Adam Beckman has three points (2-1=3) in two games following reassignment from Minnesota

Beckman currently owns a four-game point streak (3-2=5)

Kevin Conley (0-3=3) is riding a three-game point streak

Sammy Walker has points in nine of his last 10 games (2-8=10)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Jesper Wallstedt has started all seven games against Chicago this season

Wallstedt owns a head-to-head record of 6-0-1 with a 1.53 GAA and a 0.947 SV%

Sammy Walker (2-2=4) and Steven Fogarty (1-3=4) are tied for the team lead in points against Chicago

Three other skaters (Adam Beckman, Gavin Hain, Michael Milne have scored two goals against the Wolves

