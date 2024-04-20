Wolf Pack Battle Back Four Times, Eventually Knocking off Thunderbirds 6-4

April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack earned their fourth straight victory and a split of the 'I-91 Rivalry' this season on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. The Wolf Pack came back on four different occasions before eventually completing the comeback in the third period, winning 6-4.

Brennan Othmann gave the Wolf Pack their first lead of the night 12:04 into the third period, scoring his 21 st goal of the season. Othmann weaved his way into the slot before rifling a shot by the glove of Vadim Zhernko. The goal proved to be Othmann's fourth game-winning goal of the season.

The Thunderbirds opened the scoring 6:15 into the game, as Mathias Laferriere fired home his seventh goal of the season. Laferriere worked his way into the right-wing circle before beating goaltender Hugo Ollas by his blocker.

Just 57 seconds later, however, the Wolf Pack countered. Othmann snapped a shot by the glove of Zherenko from the left-wing circle, lighting the lamp for the 20 th time this season. Victor Mancini was credited with the lone assist on the goal at 7:12, the first point of his professional career.

The T-Birds regained the lead at 14:04, as the Wolf Pack failed to clear a puck. Matthew Kessel stepped into a blast that beat Ollas for his third goal of the season.

Once again, however, the Wolf Pack had an answer. Jaroslav Chmelaø potted his second career professional goal at 17:27, converting on a breakaway. Chmelaø went backhand-to-forehand before roofing a shot over the glove of Zhernko.

The Wolf Pack pushed hard for their first lead in the middle stanza, but Zherenko held firm before things settled down heading into the final five minutes. Zhernko made 13 saves in the period, preventing the Wolf Pack from gaining a lead.

Jakub Vrana gave the Thunderbirds their third lead of the night at 15:01, using his speed to gain a partial breakaway. Vrana drew a penalty on Nikolas Brouillard but didn't need the man advantage. He finished it off right there, going to the backhand and beating Ollas through the five-hole for his 16 th goal of the season.

The Thunderbirds were awarded the game's first powerplay at 17:20, as Othmann was whistled for boarding. After a solid kill, Mac Hollowell nearly sprang Othmann in on a breakaway after he exited the penalty box.

The pass harmlessly fluttered into the offensive zone, or so it seemed. Othmann turned on the jets, collected the puck, and fed Hollowell. Hollowell cut to the net, went to the backhand, and stuffed home his third goal of the season at 19:31 to once again tie things up.

For the fourth time, the Thunderbirds took the lead. This time, it was a powerplay strike from Zach Dean at 2:50 of the third period that made it a 4-3 game.

Sahil Panwar had the Wolf Pack's fourth response of the game, as he tipped in his first career AHL goal at 9:58. Blake Hillman stepped into a shot that Panwar deflected in front to make it a 4-4 game.

Othmann gave the Wolf Pack their first lead of the night at 12:04, as he completed a three-point effort (2 g, 1 a). Hollowell picked up his 40 th assist of the season, the first defenseman to accomplish the feat for the Wolf Pack since Andrew Hutchinson during the 2007-08 season.

Adam Sýkora completed the comeback at 18:36, hitting an empty net for his eighth goal of the season.

Ollas made 14 saves to collect the victory in his professional debut.

Hartford concludes the 2023-24 regular season tomorrow with a trip to Providence to take on the Bruins. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.