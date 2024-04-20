Iowa Wraps 2023-24 Season With 3-2 Win Over Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Jack Peart scored his first AHL goal to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves in the final game of the 2023-24 season at Allstate Arena on Saturday night.

Joël Teasdale started the scoring for the Wild 1:39 into the game. Steven Fogarty broke up Chicago's breakout at the blue line and found Teasdale through the seam for a finish over the blocker of Keith Kinkaid (35 saves).

Rocco Grimaldi tied the game at 1-1 just 1:37 later with a wrister over the blocker of Zane McIntyre (19 saves) on the power play.

Adam Beckman restored Iowa's lead with 1:22 remaining in the first period. Gavin Hain snapped a pass from the corner into the slot for Vladislav Firstov, who slid a feed against the grain for Beckman to tap in behind Kinkaid.

Iowa carried the 2-1 lead and a 16-6 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Alex Green knotted the game at 2-2 at the 8:40 mark of the middle frame following a setup from Grimaldi and Josh Melnick.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 28-16 through 40 minutes of play.

Peart scored the game-winner with 7:22 remaining when he hammered a shot off the post and in from the left point.

McIntyre stymied the Wolves down the stretch to earn the victory in his 300th career AHL game.

Iowa outshot Chicago 38-21. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 1-for-2 on the power play.

