Iowa Wraps 2023-24 Season With 3-2 Win Over Chicago
April 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Jack Peart scored his first AHL goal to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves in the final game of the 2023-24 season at Allstate Arena on Saturday night.
Joël Teasdale started the scoring for the Wild 1:39 into the game. Steven Fogarty broke up Chicago's breakout at the blue line and found Teasdale through the seam for a finish over the blocker of Keith Kinkaid (35 saves).
Rocco Grimaldi tied the game at 1-1 just 1:37 later with a wrister over the blocker of Zane McIntyre (19 saves) on the power play.
Adam Beckman restored Iowa's lead with 1:22 remaining in the first period. Gavin Hain snapped a pass from the corner into the slot for Vladislav Firstov, who slid a feed against the grain for Beckman to tap in behind Kinkaid.
Iowa carried the 2-1 lead and a 16-6 shot advantage into the first intermission.
Alex Green knotted the game at 2-2 at the 8:40 mark of the middle frame following a setup from Grimaldi and Josh Melnick.
The Wild outshot the Wolves 28-16 through 40 minutes of play.
Peart scored the game-winner with 7:22 remaining when he hammered a shot off the post and in from the left point.
McIntyre stymied the Wolves down the stretch to earn the victory in his 300th career AHL game.
Iowa outshot Chicago 38-21. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 1-for-2 on the power play.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2024
- Turcotte Nets Hat Trick In Ontario's 7-3 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Antonio Stranges Scored The Lone Texas Goal Of The Night - Manitoba Moose
- Rally the Valley Phantoms Announce Playoff Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New Lineup Gets Look in Tune-Up Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wraps 2023-24 Season With 3-2 Win Over Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Take Down Hogs in Home Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Come up Short to Wild 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Close Regular Season with 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Shut-out Phantoms in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Announce Dates for First-Round 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Series with Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Islanders Win Over Bruins, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Split Season Series with Admirals After 6-3 Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies to Face Belleville Senators in First Round of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Hand Hershey 4-1 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Battle Back Four Times, Eventually Knocking off Thunderbirds 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Season Finale Spoiled by Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Shepard, Stevenson Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Hershey Bears
- Hershey's Shepard, Stevenson Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2023-24 - AHL
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Victorious vs. Crunch in Final Road Game of the Season, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Morning Skate Report: April 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pearson's Hat Trick Leads Monsters to 4-3 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Recall Owen Pederson from Maine Mariners, Sign Wyllum Deveaux to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Jaxson Stauber's Season Turnaround Fueled by Historic Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda's Sabourin, Rocket's Roy Suspended - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Sign Brett Brochu to Professional Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Louis Domingue and Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Belliveau, Vierling Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #72: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Derrick Pouliot and Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Ready to Wrap up Regular Season Series with Top-Seeded Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins in Final Game of the Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 20 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Clinch Franchise's Second Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
- Sokolov Strikes Twice to Lead B-Sens Back to Calder Cup Playoffs - Belleville Senators
- Condors Grab a Point in Road Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Score Four in Third for Sixth-Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Drop OT Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Honzek to Make Professional Debut with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Ville Heinola Notched Five Points in Manitoba Win - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Come Up With A Big 4-3 Overtime Victory Against The Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.