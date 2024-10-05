Morning Skate Report: October 5, 2024
October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights will play their second and final preseason game as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey
Radio: 1230 The Game
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 11 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars
Saturday, Oct. 12 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars
Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | vs. Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 25 | 11 a.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
LAST TIME OUT
The Henderson Silver Knights dropped their first preseason contest to Tucson, 6-2, on Friday evening. Forwards Mason Morelli (1G, 1A) and Kai Uchacz (1G, 1A) both had two-point nights, with both goals scored on the power play. Grigori Denisenko and Jakub Brabenec also each recorded an assist. Goaltenders Jesper Vikman and Carl Lindbom both saw game action on Friday.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Final Tune Up: The Henderson Silver Knights will look to bounce back from their loss and polish their game ahead of the start to their regular season on Friday, October 11.
