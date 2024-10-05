Morning Skate Report: October 5, 2024

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will play their second and final preseason game as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: AHLTV on FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 11 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars

Saturday, Oct. 12 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars

Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | vs. Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 25 | 11 a.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights dropped their first preseason contest to Tucson, 6-2, on Friday evening. Forwards Mason Morelli (1G, 1A) and Kai Uchacz (1G, 1A) both had two-point nights, with both goals scored on the power play. Grigori Denisenko and Jakub Brabenec also each recorded an assist. Goaltenders Jesper Vikman and Carl Lindbom both saw game action on Friday.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Final Tune Up: The Henderson Silver Knights will look to bounce back from their loss and polish their game ahead of the start to their regular season on Friday, October 11.

