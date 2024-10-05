Islanders Drop Preseason Finale 5-1

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, finished their two-game preseason slate with a 5-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

The Islanders had little answers for goaltender Dylan Garand, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in 60 minutes of work. Rookie forward Justin Gill scored Bridgeport's loan goal early in the second period on the power play.

Hartford raced out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. Alex Belzile, Maxim Barbashev, and Jake Leschyshyn all converted within close range on goaltender Henrik Tikkanen - all at even strength.

The Islanders were given a chance to respond early in the second period when Casey Fitzgerald committed a tripping penalty and Bridgeport went to work on the power play. At the 5:02 mark, Gill darted over the Hartford blue line, dragged, and fired a wrist shot past Garand's glove for his first goal of the preseason. Alex Jefferies and Isaiah George earned the assists.

Hartford tacked on two more goals, including one in the second and one in the third. Bryce McConnell-Barker got the puck over Tikkanen's right pad at 7:33 of the second before Bo Groulx capitalized on the power play at 12:52 of the third.

Despite multiple power-play opportunities late, the Islanders were unable to capitalize again, as Garand stopped all eight shots sent his way in the third.

Bridgeport finished the afternoon 1-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill. Tikkanen went the distance for the second straight preseason game and made 28 saves in net.

Opening Night: The quest for the Calder Cup begins next Saturday, Oct. 12th with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins. In the team's annual tradition, fans will be treated to a pre-game block party on the Total Mortgage Arena Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music, food, and drink. Islanders' fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on new 'Fisherman' merchandise for the very first time. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Fisherman bucket hat and an LED bracelet when doors open at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.