Sgarbossa Returns as Bears Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears have announced multiple changes to the club's 2024 Training Camp roster.

The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Bears, announced today that forwards Luke Philp and Mike Sgarbossa, as well as defenseman Ethan Bear have been loaned to Hershey.

Philp, 28, played in just 15 games last season with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs after missing the majority of the season due to an injury. He posted six points (2g, 4a) and added another two points (1g, 1a) in four playoff games. In 2022-23, he was named Rockford's most valuable player, leading the team in goals (29), power play goals (11), plus/minus (17), and finishing second in shorthanded goals (2), and third in points (53).

Sgarbossa, 32, returns for his seventh season with the Bears. He split time with Hershey and Washington last season, skating in 44 games for the Bears, striking for 43 points (7g, 36a), while adding seven points (4g, 3a) in 25 games for Washington.

The veteran center has scored 237 career points (86g, 151a) in 262 games with the Bears as was part of the club's 2023 Calder Cup Championship squad. He has scored four or more points four times with Hershey, posting 58 points in 2022-23 and 65 points in 2018-19 to lead the club.

Bear, 27, skated in 24 games with the Capitals last season, scoring four points (1g, 3a). He has appeared in 275 career NHL games with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver, and Washington, tallying 112 points (17g, 50a). His last AHL action came in 2018-19 when he scored 31 points (6g, 25a) in 52 games for the Bakersfield Condors.

The Bears also announced that forwards Austin Magera and Erik Middendorf have been assigned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, while forward Ryan Leibold has been released from his tryout agreement and will report to South Carolina.

The Bears conclude the preseason when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey opens the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.

