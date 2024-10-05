T-Birds Drop Preseason Finale in Providence

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Springfield Thunderbirds dropped a 5-1 decision to the Providence Bruins in the preseason finale on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Bruins' penalty-killing unit had to go to work in the game's opening minute, and the unit responded successfully against the Springfield power play. Just seconds after the penalty expired, Providence defenseman Mason Millman sneaked a wrist shot through the glove hand of Will Cranley to make it 1-0 for the home side at 2:38 of the first.

Cranley and Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro each worked up a sweat in the opening frame as each netminder turned away a dozen opposition shots.

Trevor Kuntar emerged as the star of the night in the second, tallying a power-play marker at 3:15 to give Providence a 2-0 lead. Greg Meireles answered back for Springfield at 8:29, only to have Kuntar add his second of the period just 12 seconds later.

Jimmy Lambert logged the Bruins' second power-play goal of the evening at 11:10 before Kuntar completed a second period hat trick at 16:45 to make it 5-1 after 40 minutes. The two teams failed to add to their goal totals in the third.

The T-Birds now have a week to prepare for the start of the 2024-25 regular season, which opens on Saturday, Oct. 12, against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield. The festivities begin with the Community Bank N.A. pregame Block Party from 4:00 to 6:00 at the MGM Plaza.

