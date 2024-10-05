Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Preseason Finale
October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced that they have reduced their training camp roster to 32 players after the following transactions.
Forwards Filip Forsmark, David Jankowski, Matt Koopman, Jordan Martel, Matt Quercia and Jared Westcott, as well as defensemen Zach Massicotte and Chris Ortiz have been reassigned to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. All eight skaters will report to Wheeling immediately.
Furthermore, forward Keeghan Howdeshell, defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov and goaltender Luke Richardson have been released from their tryout agreements.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's latest training camp roster can be found here.
The Penguins close out their four-game exhibition schedule on home ice tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 6, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for the Penguins' preseason finale will be 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
