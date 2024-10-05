Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Preseason Finale

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced that they have reduced their training camp roster to 32 players after the following transactions.

Forwards Filip Forsmark, David Jankowski, Matt Koopman, Jordan Martel, Matt Quercia and Jared Westcott, as well as defensemen Zach Massicotte and Chris Ortiz have been reassigned to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. All eight skaters will report to Wheeling immediately.

Furthermore, forward Keeghan Howdeshell, defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov and goaltender Luke Richardson have been released from their tryout agreements.

The Penguins close out their four-game exhibition schedule on home ice tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 6, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for the Penguins' preseason finale will be 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

