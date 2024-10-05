Five Different Scorers Propel Wolf Pack by Islanders in Preseason Finale

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrapped up their 2024 exhibition slate with a convincing 5-1 victory over the rival Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday afternoon. The win gives Hartford a final record of 2-0-0-1 in the preseason.

Maxim Barbashev potted his second goal of the exhibition season to make it a 2-0 spread at 13:56 of the opening stanza. Bryce McConnell-Barker entered the zone on the right-wing side, driving deep before sending a cross-ice pass to Barbashev in front. The rookie forward polished off the play, giving Hartford all of the offense it would need on the afternoon.

Alex Belzile opened the scoring with his second goal of the preseason 11:36 into the contest. The veteran forward found the puck in front of the Islanders' net, collected it, and went forehand to backhand before beating Henrik Tikkanen.

2:20 later, Barbashev potted the eventual game-winning goal in the Pack's second straight victory. The point was the first of two (1 g, 1 a) on the afternoon for Barbashev.

Jake Leschyshyn extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:27, converting a give-and-go with Adam Erne. Anton Blidh picked up the secondary assist, capping off a stretch of three goals in 3:51.

Dylan Garand got the start in goal for the Wolf Pack, making his preseason debut with the club. He made six saves in a perfect first period, including one off a point-blank chance from Alex Jefferies with just under five minutes remaining in the period.

Justin Gill got the Islanders on the scoreboard 5:02 into the second period on the club's first powerplay of the afternoon. With Casey Fitzgerald in the penalty box for tripping, Gill split the defense and snapped home his first goal of the preseason to make it a 3-1 affair.

However, just over two minutes later, the Wolf Pack restored their three-goal advantage. Barbashev entered the offensive zone on the left-wing side before sliding a quick pass to McConnell-Barker. Sprung in on a partial breakaway, McConnell-Barker beat Tikkanen by the blocker at 7:33 for his first goal of the preseason.

The rookie forward ended the afternoon with two points (1 g, 1 a).

Bo Groulx, in his Wolf Pack preseason debut, tacked on a five-on-three powerplay goal 12:52 into the final period to put the result out of doubt. Groulx blasted a one-timer from the right-wing circle with both Tyce Thompson (slashing) and Cole Bardreau (tripping) in the penalty box. Belzile, who opened the scoring earlier in the contest, set Groulx up with a cross-ice pass from the left-wing side.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

