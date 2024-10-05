Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

October 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears finish the preseason this evening as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. The Bears look to end the three-game exhibition slate with a winning record after scoring a 4-3 win last night on home ice over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Hershey Bears (1-0-0-1) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-1-0-0)

Oct. 5, 2024 | 7:05 p.m. | PPL Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (87), Chris Rumble (65)

Linespersons: Ryan Knapp (73), John Rey (16)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Jesse Liebman on the call

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Mixlr, Caps Radio 24/7 (Joined in progress at end of Capitals game)

Preseason games are NOT broadcast via the Bears Radio Network or the Bears Mobile App. Audio coverage starts around 7:10 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a 4-3 overtime win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night in the club's lone home preseason game. Hershey trailed 2-0 after the first period, but the Bears rattled off three power-play goals in the middle frame as Pierrick Dubé, Mike Vecchione, and Alex Limoges tallied to make it 3-3 after two frames. The third period yielded no scoring, and in overtime, Bogdan Trineyev scored the winner at 3:32 to give Hershey the victory. The Bears were 3-for-6 on the power play, and netminder Clay Stevenson earned the win in goal with 25 saves.

MIKE'S ALRIGHT:

In his first preseason game last night, Hershey forward Mike Vecchione led the way with a three-point performance, scoring a goal and two assists. The fourth-year Bear had 38 points (17g, 21a) last season for the Chocolate and White, and the former Phantom has posted 137 points in 194 career games with the Bears. He is expected to play tonight versus his old club.

JOINING THE SQUAD:

The Washington Capitals waived forwards Luke Philp and Mike Sgarbossa yesterday, along with defender Ethan Bear. All three will join the Bears if they clear waivers. Philp is the only one expected to play tonight if he were to clear. He has been skating with Hershey after recovering from an injury. Philp was limited to just 15 games last season due to injury, but in 2022-23 with the Rockford IceHogs, Philp scored 53 points (29g, 24a) over 60 games.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 5, 1996 - The Bears and the Philadelphia Phantoms met for the first time, with Hershey winning 2-1 at Hersheypark Arena. The Bears' penalty kill went 8-for-8 as J.F. Labbe earned his second win in as many nights to open the 1996-97 season. Hershey is a lifetime 154-104-8-22-17 versus the Phantoms franchise.

